Hertz Global Holdings Reports Revenues of $2.2 billion

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: HTZZ; OTCPK: HTZZW) announced for the third quarter 2021, the Company generated total revenues of $2.2 billion, reflecting the continued rebound in leisure travel and tight fleet inventory as Hertz executes against its strategic roadmap. While volume continued to be lower compared to 2019 levels, these headwinds were partially mitigated by improvements in pricing power.

Adjusted Corporate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached a record $860 million and the Company achieved a record 39% margin for the third quarter, reflecting its team’s dedication to continued operational improvement since completing the restructuring. Importantly,