Headlights Depot Opens Denver Warehouse

Headlights Depot announced the opening of a warehouse and distribution center in Denver, Colo. The warehouse will be specialized towards servicing body shops, storing a wide selection of CAPA-certified lighting parts and furthering the vision of providing body shops with the “Amazon-Style” service.

Just the first of several planned new openings, this warehouse expands Headlights Depot’s network of distribution centers from five to six, dramatically increasing the number of body shops and customers that will receive their order within a two-day window.

The Denver warehouse will join Headlights Depot’s existing warehouses in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, and California, bolstering