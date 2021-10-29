ASE Education Foundation Launches New Adopt-A-School Program

The ASE Education Foundation has introduced a new Adopt-A-School program that enables businesses to provide support to local schools while simultaneously providing those businesses with access to up-and-coming service professionals entering the work force.

“Our Adopt-A-School program is a new avenue to help increase the number of service professionals entering the industry while at the same time providing businesses with the opportunity to connect with and help train the next generation of service technicians,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Schools need partners from the industry to provide advice and guidance, demonstrate career opportunities for their students, and help