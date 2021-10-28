PPG Introduces Wheel Refurbishing Solution for Commercial Vehicles

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the launch of the PPG Wheel Refurbishing Program featuring the PPG ENVIROCRON family of powder coatings. Specifically created to address the needs of commercial tire retread centers, the new program efficiently transforms rusty, corroded wheels to near-original equipment quality.

“Our customers asked for more than just a powder coating,” said Jamie White, PPG business development manager, commercial coatings. “With the PPG Wheel Refurbishing Program, we’re providing a comprehensive system to improve the efficiency of their refurbishing process while making their products look better and last longer.”

The PPG Envirocron family of powder coatings includes a new, direct-to-metal formulation that delivers exceptional appearance and corrosion protection with no need to prime.

“We approach all customers individually and immerse ourselves in their business to identify ways to improve their wheel refurbishing process,” said White. “We offer much more than wheel coatings. We offer complete solutions.”