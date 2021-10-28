CCC Launches Touchless Auto Estimates with Line Level Detail to Enable Straight-Through Processing

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. announced a straight-through claims processing (STP) solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI), CCC Estimate-STP. The system uses advanced AI and insurer-driven rules to automatically initiate and populate detailed and actionable estimates in seconds, making touchless estimates a reality. In market with four national insurers, including USAA, CCC Estimate – STP offers touchless line level estimates from photos and is part of CCC’s broader offering that is digitizing the auto claims experience.

“CCC Estimate – STP utilizes AI at levels not previously seen in the industry and delivers the first ever touchless estimating experience,” said Barrett Callaghan,