1Collision Adds Collision Repair Centers to Network Washington State and Maryland

1Collision announces the addition of Center Collision in Tacoma, Wash. and MSO Sudden Impact in Glen Burnie, Md. to its network.

“A good friend recommended 1Collision to me after he had a great experience in the network and after looking into it myself, I can see the benefits of being part of a much bigger organization with the support to overcome many of the common struggles in this industry.” reported Kevin House, owner of Center Collision.

Dennis Marsch, owner of Sudden Impact said, “After extensive research, 1Collision was appealing to because of the rebate deals in place, and a great