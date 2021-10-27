Steve Warwick Named to the Solera Audatex UK Sales Team

Steve Warwick has moved from his position as Regional Trainer to that of Business Development Manager responsible for Audatex sales within the UK body shop industry.
Starting his career as a body shop manager for the Karl Vella Group in the North-West, Warwick moved through a number of assessor positions within the body shop and insurance industries until he joined Audatex
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.