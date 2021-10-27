CollisionWeek

Steve Warwick Named to the Solera Audatex UK Sales Team

Steve Warwick has moved from his position as Regional Trainer to that of Business Development Manager responsible for Audatex sales within the UK body shop industry.

Steve Warwick was named business development manager at Solera Audatex UK. Steve will cover the central area of the UK, and can be reached via his mobile at +44 0773 434 2077 or send him an email at steve.warwick@audatex.co.uk

Starting his career as a body shop manager for the Karl Vella Group in the North-West, Warwick moved through a number of assessor positions within the body shop and insurance industries until he joined Audatex

