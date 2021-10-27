Opus IVS Announces IVSWizard 2.0 Customizable Scanning Workflow for Collision Repair Facilities

CollisionWeek

Also announces IVSMap featuring ADAS Blueprint and ALLDATA integration.

Opus IVS announced today that it will introduce IVSWizard 2.0, a patent pending safety and productivity feature with its DriveSafe and ScanSafe diagnostic tools for the collision repair market.  The new version of IVSWizard was developed based on industry feedback to provide relevant information to guide repairers on scanning decisions for Quickscan and True-OE OEM certified collision program scanning.  IVSWizard detects ADAS technology on a vehicle and provides suggestions to repairers based on vehicle damage, technology equipped, shop OE certifications and more.  

Opus IVS logoIVSWizard incorporates a pre-configured decision tree that presents users

