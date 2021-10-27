Inventory Constraints Projected to Continue Reducing New-Vehicle Sales in October

Prices and profits, however, increase to record highs. Truck and SUV market share projected over 80% even with higher gas prices.

New-vehicle retail sales for the month of October 2021 are expected to decline when compared with October 2020 and October 2019, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 943,500 units, a 17.4% decrease compared with October 2020, and a 15.4% decrease compared with October 2019 when adjusted for selling days. October 2021 has one fewer selling day than October 2020 but the same number