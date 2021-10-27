CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driven Brands Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $371.1 Million, Up 39% Over Last Year

Driven Brands Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $371.1 Million, Up 39% Over Last Year

By Leave a Comment

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, revenue was $371.1 million, an increase of 39% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.2 billion, an increase of 28% versus the prior year, with 4% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 12.8%.

Earnings per share was $0.19 for the third quarter, an increase of 375% versus the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.26, an increase of 30% versus the prior year.

System-wide sales in the paint collision and glass segment, Driven Brand’s largest unit,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey