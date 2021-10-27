Driven Brands Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $371.1 Million, Up 39% Over Last Year

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, revenue was $371.1 million, an increase of 39% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.2 billion, an increase of 28% versus the prior year, with 4% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 12.8%.

Earnings per share was $0.19 for the third quarter, an increase of 375% versus the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.26, an increase of 30% versus the prior year.

System-wide sales in the paint collision and glass segment, Driven Brand’s largest unit,