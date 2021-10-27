Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Sycamore, Illinois

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Sycamore, Ill.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center has operated as Hayes Body Shop for 36 years and is located just off Route 23 which is the main roadway between Sycamore and DeKalb, home of Northern Illinois University.

“The acquisition of this location and well-established team strengthens our brand connecting the Chicago suburbs and Rockford regions,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “Adding this repair center boosts our ability to provide outstanding service and high-quality repairs and further assists our customers and