Mitchell Named Official Technology Provider of Vale PDR Technician Certification Program

Mitchell today announced that PDR Testing and Certification, LLC has selected it as the exclusive diagnostics supplier for the Vale Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) Technician Certification Program. Technicians will now be able to use Mitchell’s MD-500 all-in-one solution for vehicle diagnostic scanning, calibrating and estimating.

As vehicle complexity increases, diagnostics has become critical to proper, safe repair. Recognizing its importance and the need to train, test and certify nearly 30,000 PDR technicians nationwide on scanning and calibration, Vale recently made diagnostics a core addition to its PDR Technician Certification Program. Mitchell’s MD-500—which leverages Bosch’s best-in-class vehicle coverage and hardware— will