Massachusetts Attorney General Seeks to Reopen Trial Evidence in Right to Repair Case

AG Healey says new evidence has come to light that vehicle manufacturers can limit telematics services to comply with Commonwealth’s voter-approved law.

On October 22, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed a motion to reopen evidence in the lawsuit brought by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation against the Commonwealth’s enhanced Right to Repair law that was approved by voters in 2020.

The law requires vehicle manufacturers that have telematics systems to, by Model Year 2022, develop and install in all vehicles sold in the state a standardized, open-access, bi-directional platform allowing third parties unfettered access to use and alter