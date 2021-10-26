Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Fort Myers, Florida

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has acquired Annie’s Collision Center, a family-owned auto body shop located at 2293 Bruner Ln, Fort Myers, Fla. The addition of Annie’s will serve as Crash’s 13th location in the state and marks the Company’s second location in Southwest Florida, along with Sarasota.

“Annie’s represents a key addition to our expanding presence in Florida,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Greg and his team have done a tremendous job in establishing a high-quality facility with talented employees that care about their craft and their customers, and we are proud to welcome them