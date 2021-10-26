ASA Announces 8th Annual Technology and Telematics Forum as Virtual Webinar Series

Alliance for Automotive Innovation and ASA host program on the future of EVs.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced the 8th Annual Technology and Telematics Forum as a virtual webinar series. The event was previously scheduled for November 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS) Executive Outlook.

The Technology and Telematics Forum Webinar Series will include the same caliber of diverse speakers and topics on electric vehicles, the climate crisis, and new vehicle technologies entering the market. Due to ongoing concerns about travel and in-person events, ASA feels this event will have the widest impact and the best value for industry stakeholders as a virtual event.

The new monthly webinar series, “A Changing Fleet,” will begin in November. Fred Hules II, AMAM, chairman of ASA’s Board of Directors, looks forward to the new format.

“We are excited about the Technology and Telematics Forum Webinar Series,” said Hules. “While it is unfortunate that we are unable to hold this event live, there is no better way to share the exciting new technology coming to our industry than over a virtual platform. We always aim to tailor our programs to the best benefit of our members and the automotive industry, and in this case, a virtual webinar series is the best way to go.”

Technology and Telematics Webinar series attendees will hear insightful commentary about the future of the automotive industry, the transition to an electric fleet, the state of climate change and clean energy, and learn about cutting-edge technology. Stay tuned – dates for the Technology and Telematics Webinar Series will be announced soon.