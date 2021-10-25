Rob Pugh Appointed to Head Fix Auto UK Owned Sites Division

Fix Auto UK has appointed Rob Pugh to head up its division of owned repair centers. Reporting directly to shareholders, the 25-year-old takes up the position of Head of Commercial for Fix Auto UK (Owned Sites) with immediate effect, overseeing the eight existing Fix Auto UK-owned sites and any new additions going forward.

Pugh, a recipient of the Bodyshop Magazine 30 Under 30 Award in 2020 presented in recognition for his sterling work in supporting Fix Auto UK Franchise Partners particularly during the pandemic, was seconded into