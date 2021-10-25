Certified Collision Group Announces National Conference April 3-5

The Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced its Inaugural National Conference will be held April 3-5, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo.

CCG is bringing together hundreds of Affiliate owners and their leadership teams, national Vendor and Insurance Partners, along with a broad array of industry newsmakers and leaders. The three-day event will foster informative, inter-active forums and presentations addressing the industry’s most vital issues effecting today and the future.

“This important event is long in the making and we are excited to finally gather in person,” said Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer. “These past 18-plus months have been tough on