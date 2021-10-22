CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / U.S. Gasoline Demand Above 2019 Levels in Mid-October

U.S. Gasoline Demand Above 2019 Levels in Mid-October

By Leave a Comment

For just the second time since the start of the pandemic the four-week moving average was above pre-pandemic levels.

Gasoline consumption continued to improve in the first half of October despite the headwinds from the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer and increasing gasoline prices. Gasoline demand had been at all-time record levels leading into the July 4 holiday in the U.S. but had retreated to slightly below the levels seen two years ago before the start of the pandemic.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey