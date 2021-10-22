CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Acquires Integrated Salvage and Vehicle Dismantling Company in UK

IAA Acquires Integrated Salvage and Vehicle Dismantling Company in UK

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced an agreement to acquire the stock of SYNETIQ Ltd., a leading integrated salvage and vehicle dismantling company in the United Kingdom, for £225 million ($309.75 million). IAA, Inc. will acquire the stock of SYNETIQ through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary IAA International Holdings Limited.

IAA logoFounded in 2019 from the merger of four entities, SYNETIQ provides salvage auction services for insurance companies, accident management companies, and other public and private sellers. In addition, the company is a leading seller of reusable parts that are dismantled from salvage vehicles and reissued into the automotive supply chain. SYNETIQ

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey