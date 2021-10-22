Global Finishing Solutions Names Vice Presidents of Operations, Industrial Sales and Auto Refinish Sales

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced the appointment of Tom Carlson as Vice President of Operations, Marty Hedlund as Vice President of Industrial Sales and Ellie Ramey as Vice President of Auto Refinish Sales.

“I am pleased to add leaders to our organization who align with our culture and are passionate about customer satisfaction and focused on continuous improvement. I am confident these executive team members will strengthen our leadership team and support GFS in achieving our short- and long-term objectives,” said Jim Faragher, President of GFS. “As leaders with impressive track records of success and a wealth of industry