CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Global Finishing Solutions Names Vice Presidents of Operations, Industrial Sales and Auto Refinish Sales

Global Finishing Solutions Names Vice Presidents of Operations, Industrial Sales and Auto Refinish Sales

By Leave a Comment

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced the appointment of Tom Carlson as Vice President of Operations, Marty Hedlund as Vice President of Industrial Sales and Ellie Ramey as Vice President of Auto Refinish Sales.

Global Finishing Solutions logo“I am pleased to add leaders to our organization who align with our culture and are passionate about customer satisfaction and focused on continuous improvement. I am confident these executive team members will strengthen our leadership team and support GFS in achieving our short- and long-term objectives,” said Jim Faragher, President of GFS. “As leaders with impressive track records of success and a wealth of industry

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey