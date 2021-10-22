Axalta Announces Prepper to Painter Training Course

Refinish North America introduced a new Prepper to Painter Application Course. Offered through online and in-person blended learning, the new program teaches refinish fundamentals to individuals who have some body shop experience. Upon course completion, an existing shop prepper will be able to transition into a painting role to help busy collision centers get more cars through the booth each day.

Customers can log in to the Axalta Learning Campus for more information and to enroll today.

This course is designed to advance Preppers who have been in the refinish business for two (2) years and have the aspiration and potential to become a painter.

COURSE FORMAT

Three (3) 1.5-hour webinars (prework)

Five (5) days in an Axalta Learning and Development Center

COURSE DESCRIPTION

This class aims to offer shops the ability to transition a prepper to a painter so the technician can complete a basic paint job on a vehicle.

The class consists of three (3) online sessions in preparation for the 5-day in-person class, where most of the time will be spent in the shop practicing hands-on application and blending processes and techniques. In the classroom, students will also learn color retrieval and color theory basics.

COURSE OBJECTIVES

Gain a better understanding of the different processes, products, and techniques in the refinish process

Gain basic knowledge of: Color theory Axalta color tools Paint mixing Sealer application Basecoat application Basecoat blending



COURSE BENEFITS

Excellent way to stimulate aspiring technicians to acquire the knowledge to become a painter

Structured approach to teaching the basics of painting to a technician who demonstrates interest in this position

Ability for the technician to handle smaller jobs to free up more experienced technicians

Ability for the technician to fill in for a painter who’s away from the shop

PREREQUISITES

Completion of eLearning modules on products used at the shop

Completion of knowledge assessment

COST : $1000