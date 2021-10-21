PPG Reports Third Quarter Sales of Nearly $4.4 billion

Organic sales growth led by higher selling prices of nearly 6%.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2021. Net sales were $4.372 billion, up 19% from $3.685 billion in the third quarter last year. Net income was $344 million, down 22% from $442 million in the third quarter of 2020. The company reported that increased supply disruptions negatively impacted sales and manufacturing costs and raw material cost inflation of about 25% year-over-year

PPG reported that its Performance Coatings segment, that includes automotive refinish coatings, had net sales of $2.758 billion, up 23% from $2.251 billion in