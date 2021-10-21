CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CSN Collision Centres Adds Repair Facility to Network in Kitchener, Ontario

CSN Collision Centres Adds Repair Facility to Network in Kitchener, Ontario

By Leave a Comment

CSN Collision Centres announced that CSN Shirley Drive in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada is the latest collision repair facility to join its network. CSN Shirley Drive is owned by Tony Koebel, who doubles down on his dedication to the CSN business model as he is also the manager of CSN Koebel’s, owned by CSN Collision Centres co-founder Rob Pavan.

CSN Shirley Drive

Koebel has tapped manager Jesse Pembleton to run the day-to-day operations at CSN Shirley Drive.

“For us, we had to change networks, running a business is a lot like being the manager of a sport’s team in a way, sometimes to move

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey