CSN Collision Centres Adds Repair Facility to Network in Kitchener, Ontario

CSN Collision Centres announced that CSN Shirley Drive in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada is the latest collision repair facility to join its network. CSN Shirley Drive is owned by Tony Koebel, who doubles down on his dedication to the CSN business model as he is also the manager of CSN Koebel’s, owned by CSN Collision Centres co-founder Rob Pavan.

Koebel has tapped manager Jesse Pembleton to run the day-to-day operations at CSN Shirley Drive.

“For us, we had to change networks, running a business is a lot like being the manager of a sport’s team in a way, sometimes to move