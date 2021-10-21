CCC Launches Recovery Assistant App with USAA

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. introduced Recovery Assistant, the first mobile experience for casualty claims resolution. Recovery Assistant creates a mobile channel to quickly and efficiently capture information to accelerate third-party claims resolution. USAA collaborated with CCC to bring this innovative capability to reality and further enable the insurer’s digital-first strategy.

USAA is also the first auto insurer to leverage CCC’s Recovery Assistant and is actively using Recovery Assistant on qualified third-party claims.

“As consumer demand for all things digital grows, our ability to reach members and third-party claimants digitally becomes increasingly important,” said Sean Burgess, USAA Chief Claims Officer. “We