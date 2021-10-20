Fix Auto Sierra Vista Named March Taylor Award Winner by VeriFacts Automotive

VeriFacts Automotive, LLC announced that Fix Auto Sierra Vista, located in Sierra Vista, Ariz., and its store manager Richard O’Leary, are recipients of a March Taylor award for 2021, recognizing them as one of the top collision repair professionals in the country.

O’Leary was honored with the March Taylor “Doing Things Right as a Shop Manager” award for his commitment to process, teamwork and performance. He has served as general manager for this location for the past 26 years.

“It is a tremendous honor to see one of our team members recognized for their hard work and many contributions to serving our customers with high-quality repairs,” said Ian Morton, owner of Fix Auto Sierra Vista. “We work closely with VeriFacts Automotive on training, process improvements and repair standards. Our dedication to quality and service, combined with the insight we gain through this relationship, is demonstrated in everything we do. Congratulations to Richard on this well-deserved recognition.”

Each year, VeriFacts Automotive presents the March Taylor Award, named in honor of industry leader March Taylor, to individuals who contribute to the success of VeriFacts VQ facilities by excelling in their role.