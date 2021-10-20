CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Enlyte Publishes Inaugural Report Offering Trends and Predictions for P&C Insurance and Collision Repair Industries

Enlyte Publishes Inaugural Report Offering Trends and Predictions for P&C Insurance and Collision Repair Industries

By Leave a Comment

Enlyte, the new parent brand unifying Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, released its inaugural report Enlytened, offering meaningful visibility into data-driven trends in the property and casualty (P&C) and collision repair markets. This first edition highlights trends and predictions for the continuing effects of COVID-19 on the collision and casualty markets due to regulations and shifts in the way we work and live. 

Almost two years after the pandemic era began, one of the only constants has been change – in consumer expectations, technology innovations, and the way businesses operate. Building on the Enlyte family of companies’ vast expertise and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey