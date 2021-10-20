Boyd Group Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Ohio

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Medina and North Ridgeville, Ohio.

The new Gerber Collision & Glass repair centers previously operated as South of the Square Collision Center, originating in Medina in 1999 and expanding to the North Ridgeville location in 2013. Medina is the county seat of Medina County and located approximately 30 miles south of Cleveland and 20 miles west of Akron. North Ridgeville is a western suburb of Cleveland, is the fastest growing city in northern Ohio and was previously identified as the safest city in Ohio.

“We welcome these