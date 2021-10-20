CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Ohio

Boyd Group Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Ohio

By Leave a Comment

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Medina and North Ridgeville, Ohio.

Boyd GroupThe new Gerber Collision & Glass repair centers previously operated as South of the Square Collision Center, originating in Medina in 1999 and expanding to the North Ridgeville location in 2013. Medina is the county seat of Medina County and located approximately 30 miles south of Cleveland and 20 miles west of Akron. North Ridgeville is a western suburb of Cleveland, is the fastest growing city in northern Ohio and was previously identified as the safest city in Ohio.

“We welcome these

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey