ALLDATA Now Includes ADAS Quick Reference

ALLDATA’s latest update makes it easy for auto and collision repair facility operators to instantly access Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) information, direct from the OEMs. Now, clicking on ADAS Quick Reference takes users directly to vehicle-specific ADAS information in ALLDATA Repair or ALLDATA Collision, the industry’s leading repair information software products.
The ADAS Quick Reference feature:
- Links directly to the ADAS system/component by name, such as Backup Camera or Forward Collision Warning
- Provides the location of the component that may have been damaged in a collision
- Identifies component removal/replacement that could result in extra labor for calibration or sublet
