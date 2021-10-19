CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Loren Padelford Named Chief Operating Officer at Podium

Loren Padelford Named Chief Operating Officer at Podium

By Leave a Comment

Podium announced that it has hired Loren Padelford in a newly created role as chief operating officer to oversee all aspects of the go-to-market strategy and operations across Podium’s business. In this role, Loren will be responsible for building out and scaling the marketing, sales, business development, customer success and international efforts for Podium.

Loren Padelford was named Chief Operating Officer at Podium.

“Local businesses are the backbone of the global economy and their impact at the local level is felt even more deeply as direct sources of job and wealth creation, as well as community investment and growth. It

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey