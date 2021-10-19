Loren Padelford Named Chief Operating Officer at Podium

Podium announced that it has hired Loren Padelford in a newly created role as chief operating officer to oversee all aspects of the go-to-market strategy and operations across Podium’s business. In this role, Loren will be responsible for building out and scaling the marketing, sales, business development, customer success and international efforts for Podium.

“Local businesses are the backbone of the global economy and their impact at the local level is felt even more deeply as direct sources of job and wealth creation, as well as community investment and growth. It