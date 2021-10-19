Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Southern Florida

Crash Champions, LLC announced today it has acquired Auto Tech & Body, a collision repair center located at 429 N. Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, Fla. The addition of Auto Tech will serve as Crash’s 11th location in the state and represents the company’s first expansion in Florida after initially entering the market earlier this year with the acquisition of Signature Collision.

“Auto Tech has established itself as a go-to destination for collision repair services in South Florida thanks to its commitment to integrity, service and excellence, which are the same core principles that guide Crash Champions in everything we