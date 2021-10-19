Classic Collision Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Oregon and Washington

Classic Collision, LLC announced three new collision repair centers locations with the acquisition of McCollum Auto Body’s Eugene, Foster, and Vancouver locations in Oregon and Washington State.

McCollum Auto Body has been the trusted choice in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years. The McCollum brand was started in 1980 when the former owners’ father, Dave McCollum Sr. opened a mechanical and used tire business. Since that time, with his two sons Dave Jr. and Joey McCollum, the business has grown into the premier auto body option it is known for today.

“McCollum brings pride and dedication to every job