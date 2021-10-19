CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Oregon and Washington

Classic Collision Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Oregon and Washington

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced three new collision repair centers locations with the acquisition of McCollum Auto Body’s Eugene, Foster, and Vancouver locations in Oregon and Washington State.

Classic Collision Inc. logoMcCollum Auto Body has been the trusted choice in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years. The McCollum brand was started in 1980 when the former owners’ father, Dave McCollum Sr. opened a mechanical and used tire business. Since that time, with his two sons Dave Jr. and Joey McCollum, the business has grown into the premier auto body option it is known for today.

“McCollum brings pride and dedication to every job

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey