Caliber Acquires 17 Collision Repair Centers from AutoNation     

Dealer group will continue to own and operate 55 collision repair centers following transaction.

In a regulatory filing yesterday, AutoNation, Inc. announced that on October 12 it entered into a agreement with Caliber Holdings LLC to transfer ownership of up to 17 of its collision repair centers to Caliber. The company also entered into a long-term agreement for certain AutoNation stores to continue to sell parts and refer business to those collision repair centers following the closing of the transaction.

According to AutoNation, the 17 collision centers represented in the aggregate less than 0.5% ($11.8 million) of the AutoNation’s total