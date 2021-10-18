National Auto Body Council Shifts SEMA Luncheon Activities to January

Industry reception planned for NABC Day in Palm Springs in January 2022.

The National Auto Body Council announced that it will shift the annual luncheon it hosts for NABC members during SEMA Week to an industry reception held on January 11, 2022, as part of NABC Day in Palm Springs, Calif.

The annual NABC Day for the collision repair industry featuring the annual NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation, a NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education program, and the industry reception will all be held on Tuesday, January 11, at Tahquitz Creek Golf Club in Palm Springs, CA. Registration for the golf fundraiser will open soon and sponsorship opportunities are available.

“It is with our members in mind that we make this shift,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the National Auto Body Council. “Many NABC members are still experiencing impacts from the pandemic ranging from individual health concerns to company imposed travel restrictions. Since this luncheon is our annual ‘thank you’ to our members, we want to be able to host an event when as many of them as possible can attend. We look forward to a great ‘NABC Day’ in Palm Springs in January.”