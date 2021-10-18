Mitchell, Genex and Coventry Unite Under New Brand Enlyte

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry formally announced the creation of their new parent brand, Enlyte. The three businesses have been moving towards this unification since the merger of Mitchell and Genex in 2018, followed by the acquisition of Coventry in 2020. This combination under the new Enlyte brand creates a one-of-a-kind organization in the Property & Casualty industry with technology innovation, clinical services and network solutions, all backed by an unrivaled collection of expertise across the entire claims continuum.

The Mitchell, Genex and Coventry brands will continue to operate as solution providers, making the entire collection of the companies’ trusted products