Lift Auto Group Acquires CSN Collision Repair Center in British Columbia

The Lift Auto Group continued their Canadian expansion with the acquisition of CSN Superior located in Sidney, B.C., Canada.

“Lift is very excited to include CSN Superior in its expanding portfolio of 18 collision repair shops from coast to coast,” said Lift Auto Group President & CEO, Mark Reineking. “For decades, CSN Superior has been the market leading collision repair facility in the vibrant community of Sidney, BC, with former owners Rob and Allison Peters creating a formidable legacy of quality repairs and an unsurpassed customer experience.”

Sidney is just 25km from the capital city of Victoria and is quickly