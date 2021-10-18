CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Lift Auto Group Acquires CSN Collision Repair Center in British Columbia

Lift Auto Group Acquires CSN Collision Repair Center in British Columbia

By Leave a Comment

The Lift Auto Group continued their Canadian expansion with the acquisition of CSN Superior located in Sidney, B.C., Canada.

Lift Auto Group logo“Lift is very excited to include CSN Superior in its expanding portfolio of 18 collision repair shops from coast to coast,” said Lift Auto Group President & CEO, Mark Reineking. “For decades, CSN Superior has been the market leading collision repair facility in the vibrant community of Sidney, BC, with former owners Rob and Allison Peters creating a formidable legacy of quality repairs and an unsurpassed customer experience.”

Sidney is just 25km from the capital city of Victoria and is quickly

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey