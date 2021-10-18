Certified Collision Group Adds 120 Collision Repair Centers to Network in 17 States in Third Quarter

Network operates in 39 states.

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced that it welcomed a historic 120 independent locations to its affiliate group in the third quarter of 2021.

“We are humbled by this news and emboldened to continue our unwavering support of best-in-class independent operators,” said Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer. “The customer-focused, OE Certified independent operator remains vital to both the consumer and the industry at large; CCG will keep leveling the playing field for those operators so they can compete.”

The 120 independent locations added are located in 17 states (AZ, CA, CO, FL, IA , ID,