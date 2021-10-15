U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Nearly 6% in September Compared to 2020

The increase in body repair prices was above the rate of inflation for the third month in a row.

The most recent government figures on inflation through September 2021 show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is above the rate of general inflation throughout the third quarter. The result comes after increasing at a rate below inflation during the second quarter. The rate of inflation for both auto body repair and general inflation was markedly higher through the second quarter as the economy has reopened and labor and commodity shortages impact prices.

Both auto body repair prices