National Auto Body Council Announces Cash Prizes for Second Annual NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group

Car Show Category Winners Will Receive $100 and Best of Show to Receive $250.

The National Auto Body Council announced new cash prizes for the top entries in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group. Winners in each of the car show categories will take home bragging rights plus a $100 cash prize, and the best in show winner, to be selected by NASCAR star Jeff Gordon, will take home $250.

The show is an innovative fundraising event that will allow car lovers across America to join NABC members, their company employees and