CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Waterloo, Ontario

CSN Collision Centres announced that CSN Koebel’s, a 14,000 sq. ft. facility located in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is the latest collision repair center to join the network. CSN Koebel’s is owned by one of CSN’s original founders and collision industry stalwart, Rob Pavan. The facility is Pavan’s seventh and will be managed by long-time colleague Tony Koebel.

“Rob and Tony are excellent operators and veterans of this industry. We know that with the resources Rob and his team have, the shared best practices from their other 6 locations, and the leadership of Tony in the shop are going to prove