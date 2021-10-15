Allan McVey Appointed West Virginia Insurance Commissioner

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Allan L. McVey as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner.
McVey has served as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Administration since January 2019. McVey previously served as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner from March 2017 until his appointment as Secretary of Administration.
McVey fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Jim Dodrill.
