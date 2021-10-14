Spanesi Presents Interactive Week October 25-29

Spanesi Americas, Inc. announced Spanesi Interactive Week the week of October 25-29. Spanesi Interactive week is free to attend, and all events are being broadcast virtually to accommodate customers from all around the world.

Spanesi Interactive Week is structured to appeal to all roles within today’s modern collision repair facility. This year’s agenda lists special guests from vehicle manufacturers, leading-edge technology organizations, education, collision repair business owners, and more. Sessions are scheduled at convenient times throughout each day. Attendees will need to register for Spanesi Interactive Week.

“We are excited to “go live” with a global audience this year,” stated Mr. Timothy W. Morgan, COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “Due to travel restrictions and other impediments to attending in-person events in 2021, Spanesi Americas decided to bring the events to our customers. After presenting the idea to our industry friends, partners, and colleagues, the response was overwhelmingly positive.”

Spanesi Americas has invested in its technology infrastructure over the past six months.

“To communicate, train, demonstrate and support our remote employees and vast distributor network, Spanesi Americas added an extensive technology foundation to reach those individuals and organizations effectively,” explained Mr. Karl Kirschenman, Director of Corporate Communication and Technology, of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “After Spanesi Americas decided not to participate in some major trade shows again in 2021, Tim asked how we could do more to meet our customer’s needs with additional content delivery. It was then we decided to bring Spanesi Interactive online to meet those needs.”

The first session begins on Monday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT), and multiple programs each day until the afternoon of October 29. Registrants will have the ability to re-watch session recordings after they air live.

Additional information about and registration for Spanesi Interactive Week is available online.