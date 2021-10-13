Sedgwick Selects CCC for Mobile and AI-Powered Auto Claims Solutions

Sedgwick, a global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. announced a multiyear agreement whereby CCC’s mobile and artificial intelligence (AI) claims capabilities will power Sedgwick’s auto appraisal offering and related workflows.

The agreement will help redefine Sedgwick’s auto appraisal capabilities, enabling the auto claims services provider to offer clients the next steps towards a digital end-to-end automobile physical damage evaluation experience, streamlining and improving their policyholder experiences.

“Working with CCC to bring proven AI and mobile innovation into our process marks the next milestone in the strategic growth and advancement of our