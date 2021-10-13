Michael Sylvester Named President and COO of FinishMaster

Uni-Select Inc. announced the appointment of Michael Sylvester as President and Chief Operating Officer, FinishMaster Inc., effective October 11.

Sylvester has over 20 years’ experience in leadership roles in the rail transport industry. He has proven to be a hands-on operator and a strategic negotiator with clients and suppliers, working in a mature industry with a mix of strong national clients, suppliers and regional players. In his precedent SVP role at Stella-Jones Inc., he demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of mergers and acquisitions, business integrations and a proven track record