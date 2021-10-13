Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System as Latest Step Toward Achieving Goal of Zero Traffic Collision Fatalities by 2050

Global rollout to begin in China in 2022 and will be standard on models in the U.S. by 2030.

Honda today announced plans to apply the next generation of its advanced suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies – Honda Sensing 360 – to all new Honda and Acura models in the U.S. by 2030. With an expanded sensory range around the entire vehicle, Honda Sensing 360 removes blind spots to enhance collision avoidance, while also reducing driver burden. The U.S. application of Honda Sensing 360 is part of a global strategy announced by Honda Motor Co., Ltd., that will begin