Craftsman Collision to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for all Employees in Canada

Craftsman Collision announced it introduced a new health and safety policy to further protect employees, customers, suppliers and the communities in which the company operates. The vaccination policy applies to all employees of the Craftsman Group which includes Craftsman Collision, Distinctive Auto Works, MB Autoworks, Craftsman Auto Glass, Wedge Clamp Systems and Craftsman Ventures to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees are to report their vaccination status before November 30, 2021. In addition, the MSO is making full vaccination a condition of employment for any individual hired by the company.

It is a top priority for the company to ensure