Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Brighton, Michigan

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Brighton, Mich.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center has operated as Campbell Collision since 1969. Brighton is approximately 45 miles northwest of Detroit and 50 miles southeast of Lansing.

“We welcome this team and are excited to strengthen our brand in this region,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This acquisition enhances our ability to provide outstanding service and high-quality repairs and further assist our customers and insurance partners in this area.”