CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Fall Registration Open

ASE Fall Registration Open

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is reminding automotive service and collision repair professionals that fall registration for certification testing is open now through Dec. 31.

ASEMore than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair, and more. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that service professionals coordinate testing with their employers and check test center availability before registering.

Whether registering on the first day of a registration window or the last, service professionals will

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey