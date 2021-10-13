ASE Fall Registration Open

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is reminding automotive service and collision repair professionals that fall registration for certification testing is open now through Dec. 31.

More than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair, and more. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that service professionals coordinate testing with their employers and check test center availability before registering.

Whether registering on the first day of a registration window or the last, service professionals will