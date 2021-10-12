PPG AdjustRite Commercial Estimating System Now Offers QuickBooks Integration

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that its AdjustRite commercial estimating system can now integrate with both QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online to streamline the automotive refinish invoicing process.

“We gave the PPG AdjustRite system the ability to integrate with QuickBooks based on customer feedback,” said Doug Orr, PPG AdjustRite manager. “A large number of our customers use QuickBooks accounting and wanted the added functionality of exporting a PPG AdjustRite collision repair estimate into QuickBooks and creating an invoice without having to input double entries. As a result, invoices will also be more accurate and complete, detailing such items as part costs,