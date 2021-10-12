Fenix Parts Acquires University Auto Recyclers

Fenix Parts announced it closed the acquisition of University Auto Recyclers in Pensacola, Fla, a full-service automotive recycling facility servicing the Florida panhandle, along with Alabama and Mississippi. This acquisition represents Fenix Parts’ third location in Florida and is a key addition to its Southeast supply chain and distribution network.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of University in Pensacola and are excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition expands Fenix Parts’ Southeast footprint, adding significant production capacity and increasing our total addressable