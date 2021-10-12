AASP/NJ to Host In-Person Annual Meeting October 20, First in Nearly Two Years

After 18 months of virtual-only membership events, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is excited to host its Annual Meeting in person on Wednesday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J.

AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee feels positive about the opportunity to get people away from their computer screens and back to a meeting setting for the first time since the end of 2019.

“I’m really looking forward to getting together and seeing everyone’s faces again,” expressed McNee. “Zoom meetings were great in the beginning, but they got monotonous in the end. You